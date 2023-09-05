PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Aaron Rossi, the former head of the biotech darling, Reditus Labs, was ordered to be held in custody of the U.S. marshals after another bond violation.

Chief U.S. District Judge Sara Darrow handed down the decision during a hearing Tuesday afternoon in Peoria’s federal court. Darrow held the conference by way of video conferencing.

The decision could mean Rossi could remain behind bars until his case goes to trial in mid-December.

Last week, Rossi was ordered to be held in temporary custody to give his attorneys time to prepare for Tuesday’s hearing.

He was accused of selling off at least eight vehicles within the past 10 months in violation of guidelines given to him by U.S. Probation officials. He also broke his curfew one night after being given permission to travel to Chicago.

It wasn’t the first time he’s gotten into trouble with bond violations, and that likely played against him during the hearing. In the past, he’s had issues with drug use while on pretrial release, according to court records.

Rossi is facing federal mail fraud charges related to the alleged misuse of funds from a Bloomington medical practice. All the counts allegedly occurred in 2017 while he was working at Central Illinois Orthopedic Surgery and claims he used his position as an office manager for his own gain.

He allegedly moved the practice’s bank account to a different institution and changed accountants. He also allegedly made misleading and false entries in the firm’s financial records to hide this. The indictments list the practice as a victim as well as two doctors who owned the practice, listed in the indictment as “Victims A and B.”

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.