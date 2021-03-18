Federal lawmakers call for end to violence and discrimination against Asian Americans

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Thursday, a U.S. House Judiciary Committee held a hearing on a surge in violence and discrimination against Asian Americans.

The hearing comes just days after eight people were shot and killed in Atlanta, six of the victims were women of Asian descent. Authorities say the man charged with the shooting claims that it was not racially motivated but investigators have yet to make that determination.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic lawmakers say there’s been a spike in violence against Asian Americans.

Senator Tammy Duckworth was one of those that testified on Thursday, she calls recent acts “racist and wrong”.

“Continuing to treat our fellow Americans as others only further divides our country at a time when we should be pushing, pulling, tugging at our nation with all our might until it lives up to its founding ideals of equality and justice for all,” Duckworth said.

California Congresswoman Judy Chu is calling for March 26th to be a National Day to speak out against Asian hate.