Federal REAL-ID deadline extended to 2023

A sample of a California Real ID is seen in a photo from the DMV’s website.

(WMBD) — Drivers now have even more time to grab their new REAL-ID’s.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security extended the federal REAL-ID deadline to May 3, 2023. Extending the deadline is due to the ongoing pandemic and how COVID-19 is impacting agencies across the counrty.

Illinois Secretary of State Jessie White commends the decision.

“I applaud the decision by DHS to extend the REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023 – 19 months past the old deadline of Oct. 1, 2021. This is the proper and necessary action in response to the pandemic.” Secretary of State Jessie White

Current Illinois driver’s licenses and ID’s will still be accepted at airports and federal facilities until May 3, 2023.

Drivers can visit cyberdriveillinois.com to renew their license and use online services.