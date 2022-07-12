PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — New charges have been issued in the federal case against Pekin-based Reditus Labs CEO Aaron Rossi.

The superseding indictment filed on July 6 charges Rossi with six counts of mail fraud. It alleges Rossi stole $1 million from his former employer, Central Illinois Orthopedic Surgery (CIOS). Rossi was employed at CIOS from 2012 to 2018 as the office manager and surgical assistant.

The indictment accuses Rossi of perpetuating a scheme to defraud his former employer by “materially false and fraudulent pretenses, representations and promises.” That includes lying about being a licensed doctor and abusing his administrative role for personal benefit and gain.

Rossi allegedly moved CIOS bank account from Commerce Bank to Chase Bank, changed accountants, used CIOS credits cards for his personal use, and concealed his purchases by making false and misleading entries into CIOS’s books and records.

The six counts of mail fraud pertain to six Amazon items purchased in 2017 purportedly using the stolen funds, including a Dyson V8 Animal cordless stick vacuum and Sony 49-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV.

Rossi was previously indicted in March on three counts of tax fraud.

Rossi spokesperson Natalie Bauer Luce released a statement to WMBD: