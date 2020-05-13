Feed the Fight campaign donates meals to essential workers, non-profit organizations

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Barracks Hospitality Group has donated 1,500 meals in the last few weeks.

Through the Feed the Fight campaign, owner Jim Barrack says his business has been able to support community members.

“It’s very rewarding. We love our community here. We love helping out and there’s so many that are in need – the dream center, boys and girls club, center for prevention of abuse,” said Barrack.

Feed the Fight helps local people and groups, but also keeps Barracks employees working.

Meals are funded through donations.

“We’ve been donating to several charities in our community and also to healthcare workers,” said Barrack.

It costs $8 to donate to fund a meal and people can pick which non-profit they’d like to support.

Barrack says people can donate any amount they can.