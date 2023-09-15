NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — In collaboration with the Fell Park Neighborhood Association, the Town of Normal is hosting a celebration for Fell Park’s 125th anniversary.

Fell Park is named after the Town’s founder Jesse Fell and his wife Hester. On Sunday, the Fells will travel in time to share some history about the creation of the park and why there is a water tower on the property.

There will be commemorative puzzles and ornaments for souvenirs. Doug Damery, Parks and Recreation Director, said there will also be a tree planting to represent Jesse Fell’s vision for open space and parks in Normal.

Damery also said it’s a great time to celebrate the benefits of having an open space.

“When we realized that the park was going to be 125 years, we were like, ‘Oh this is a great opportunity to celebrate parks and recreation just in general in the community,'” he said. “The impact that open space has on a community, quality of life and all those kinds of things. So, we thought it was a great opportunity to celebrate.”

The celebration is Sunday from 11 am to 4 pm at the park located at 303 E Willow Street.