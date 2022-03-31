BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A felon was arrested with a firearm in downtown Bloomington Wednesday.

According to a Bloomington Police press release, officers were dispatched at approximately 11:45 a.m. after 34-year-old James K. Mathis was seen hiding what appeared to be a firearm in an alleyway before entering a courthouse, then returning to pick it up.

Using existing public safety cameras, officers were able to quickly find Mathis on live video surveillance near Market and Main Street.

Bloomington Police’s Street Crimes Unit was able to detain Mathis without incident. During the investigation, officers located a firearm on his person.

Mathis was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm, and was transported to the McLean County Jail.

“Using an existing BPD public safety camera, officers were able to quickly find the suspect on live video surveillance while downtown. These tools continue to allow BPD to solve crimes more efficiently and effectively. The reporting of this incident by a concerned community member allowed our officers to seize another weapon from a felon. This arrest and seizure perhaps thwarted another victim of a gun crime, therefore potentially saving lives. The safety of our community is our most important mission, and we will work hard to prevent violence,” Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington said.

Thursday, Mathis’s bond was set at $250,000.