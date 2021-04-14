Felon sentenced to 57 months in prison for Peoria Walmart disturbance

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man will be behind federal bars for four years and nine months for illegal possession of a firearm by a felon.

Tariq C. Lawson, 22, entered a guilty plea to the indictment Wednesday, April 14.

According to court documents, on June 30, 2020, a Peoria Police Officer observed Lawson on Facebook Live riding a motorized scooter in the store with a handgun in his waistband. The officer also observed a juvenile in possession of a gun with Lawson.

When officers arrived at the Allen Road store, they saw Lawson get into a vehicle. The vehicle’s owner consented to a search and officers found two handguns behind the seat Lawson was occupying.

At the time, Lawson had previously been convicted of a felony, and was on probation in Peoria County, meaning he could not legally posses a gun.

Lawson has remained in custody of the US Marshals Service since his arrest on a federal criminal complaint Aug. 27, 2020.