Felon with a gun and bank robber indicted Tuesday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — On Tuesday, a federal grand jury indicted two Central Illinois men, one of whom tried to escape from jail last month.

54-year-old John W. Beck of Mechanicsburg was charged in four robberies that occurred from April 8 to April 20, including Odell Bank in Livingston County, and Elmwood Community Bank in Peoria County. He is currently in federal custody on two counts of interference with commerce by robbery, one count of bank robbery, and one count of armed bank robbery.

Most recently, he was charged with attempted escape from the Livingston County Jail in September. The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Springfield Office, investigated the case.

Also facing federal indictments is 22-year-old Alante Malik Jackson of Peoria. Jackson was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. The crime happened on Sept. 20 in Peoria County.

The Peoria Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated the case.

Jackson remains in federal custody.

A date for the defendants’ appearance is expected to be released by the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois.