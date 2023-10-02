Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — On Wednesday, October 4th, 2023 the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) will conduct a national test of the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS) at 1:20 pm CT.

A test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) will be sent to televisions and radios across the country while compatible cell phones, that are on and connected to a participating service provider cell tower, should receive Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA). Cell towers will transmit the test for 30 minutes but phones should only receive it once.

Most people may be familiar with these systems during severe weather events. Cable and satellite providers will run EAS alerts over televisions and radios for severe weather. Meanwhile, those with compatible cell phones receive WEAs if they’re phone is connected to a cell phone tower that’s located within a Tornado or Flash Flood Warning polygon.

According to the FEMA website this test is designed to “ensure that WEA and the EAS continue to be effective ways to warn the public about emergencies, particularly those on the national level.”

If the test is postponed the backup testing date in October 11th.