Female found dead in Cuba

FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Around 2:40 Sunday after, Fulton County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a medical emergency involving an unresponsive female at 922. E. Jackson lot 2 in Cuba.

After arriving at the scene, Cass-Putman Rescue Squad and Fulton County EMS provided aid and attempted to resuscitate the victim. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The initial investigation determined the female was the victim of a homicide.

A suspect was taken into custody and transported to Graham Hospital for an unrelated medical issue reported at the time of detainment.

The investigation is still on-going.

This story will be updated.

