PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Elite is partnering with the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office to help inmates as they get ready to re-enter society.

A class of female inmates at the Peoria County Jail has completed the Elite re-entry program.

Elite and the Peoria County Sheriff held a job fair for the women where they had opportunities to interview for jobs.

The Elite program curriculum includes classes on how to overcome self-sabotaging behaviors, motherhood, addictions, and completing applications.

It also offers basic classes on how to be an upstanding citizen of the community.

“This program is wonderful for anybody that struggles with bitterness, with anxiousness, anything, just it teaches you how to cope with society once you return to society. Even if you’re already in society, it just teaches you the steps and gives you the courage to move on,” said inmate Jarquia Porter.

This is the 2nd class of female inmates to graduate from the Elite program.