NORMAL, Ill.– A female student reported to the Illinois State Police that she was sexually harassed by her Uber driver.

ISU police said at approximately 3:00 a.m. Saturday the victim reported she was groped by an uber driver after leaving an off-campus party. During the ride, the driver pulled over onto an unknown side street and attempted to have sex with her.

The driver has been identified but no further information will be released at this time.