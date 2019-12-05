Female suspect in custody for aiding and concealing wanted fugitive, Tyshan Gayton

PEORIA, Ill.– On the run for nearly a month, wanted fugitive Tyshan Gayton was arrested Wednesday afternoon.

When the United States Marshal Service Task Force and Peoria Police arrested Gayton at around 5:20 p.m., Gayton told officers Jalita Sanders, 27, was in the home too.

Sanders was ordered from the residence and was taken into custody without incident. She was transported to Peoria County Jail for obstruction of justice and concealing and aiding a fugitive.

Police said Sanders spoke with Illinois Stae Police detectives on two separate occasions prior to the arrest about the whereabouts of Gayton. She told detective she was aware that Gayton was wanted for shooting at the police, but hasn’t seen or heard from him.