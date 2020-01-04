Female victim held hostage during a bank robbery

ROCKFORD,Ill.– A man is in custody after attempting to rob a Credit Union and hold an employee hostage.

On Friday, several law enforcement agencies including the Rockford Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation responded to the Heritage Credit Union at around 2:30 p.m in reference to an armed robbery in progress.

Thirty-nine-year-old Nicholas August entered the bank and took a 39-year-old female hostage before ordering the remainder of the employees out of the building.

Police said SWAT team members surrounded the credit union while hostage negotiator established contact with August. Sometime before 9 pm., negotiators were able to convince August to surrender.

August was found to be in possession of a pellet gun that resembled a real firearm.

The female victim was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries. During the investigation, police said August sexually assaulted the female hostage during the standoff.

August is being charged with armed robbery, two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault and aggravated unlawful restraint. His bond is set a $2 million.