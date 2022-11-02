BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Ferrero North America for broke ground on its new Kinder Bueno facility on Wednesday and local leaders are already looking forward to its positive impact on the twin cities’ economy.

The $214 million investment by the candy company into the Kinder Bueno production facility is expected to add 200 new jobs to Ferrero’s existing manufacturing industry in Bloomington.

“This investment will fuel our momentum in North American, a strategic growth area for Ferrero. Enhancing our manufacturing capabilities in the market is key to driving our innovation agenda and advancing Ferrero’s goal of becoming a world leader in snacks and confectionary,” said Alanna Cotton, President and Chief Business Officer of Ferrero North America. “We’re grateful for the strong partnerships we have with the state and local leaders here, and proud that our expansion is part of Bloomington’s amazing success story.

State and local leaders including Gov. JB Pritzker, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe, and Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) director Sylvia Garcia joined Ferrero executives in Wednesday’s celebration.

“Central Illinois sits in the heart of our nation, so it’s only fitting that it serves as the heart of Ferrero’s North American operations: CRUNCH, 100 Grand, Raisinets, and now Kinder Bueno, all made right here,” said Pritzker. “This expansion is a testament to Illinois’ quality workforce and reputation on the global stage, and especially the quality workforce right here in Central Illinois. I want to thank the entire Ferrero team for their partnership. Here’s to years of success for Ferrero and economic prosperity for the entire Bloomington-Normal metro area.”

Ferrero launched Kinder Bueno in the global market in 2019. This new facility will mark the first time Kinder products will be made in North America.

“Ferrero’s expansion here shows why Illinois is the hub of America’s food and confections industry. Our incredible workers and world-class infrastructure are fueling innovation and growth,” said Sen. Durbin. “We thank Ferrero for making our state their chocolate manufacturing home in America.

The 169,000 square foot expansion is expected to be complete in 2024.

Ferrero already employs nearly 1,400 full-time workers in Illinois, generating nearly $300 million in output just from their Illinois locations.

“This groundbreaking is a logical step in what has been a series of transformational investments by Ferrero in our community,” said Mwilambwe. “Beyond providing jobs, Ferrero has been a wonderful community partner, supporting community events and organizations. We look forward to a prosperous future together.”

Ferrero also plans to open an Innovation Center in Chicago in 2023.