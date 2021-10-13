Ferrero breaks ground on new chocolate factory in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Chocolate company Fererro is making its North American debut with a new plant in Bloomington.

It will be the Ferrero Group’s third facility that processes chocolate, and its first outside of Europe.

The new facility is an expansion of Ferrero’s existing Bloomington manufacturing center and will produce chocolate for Crunch, 100Grand, Raisinets, and other Ferrero products for the North American market.

The $75M project will add 70,000 square feet to Ferrero’s current Beich Road footprint and add as many as 50 new jobs.

“We are so fortunate to have a global corporation like Ferrero breaking ground,” said Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe. “Their confidence in Bloomington can only strengthen our already vibrant business community.”