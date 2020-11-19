Ferrero building Its first North American chocolate factory in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — An expansion on the existing Ferrero plant is coming to Bloomington with a $75 million project that will become the company’s first North American chocolate factory.

“This is wonderful news for our City and our region,” said Tari Renner, ayor of the City of Bloomington. “We are grateful Ferrero chose Bloomington, Illinois for Ferrero’s first North American chocolate factory! A fantastic economic development project and a great testament to our community.”

The new facility will employ approximately 50 workers, according to a press release. Construction is set to begin in Spring 2021.

The City of Bloomington Council, Town of Normal Council, McLean County Board, Gibson City Council, and Ford County Board approved an Enterprise Zone amendment to compete for Ferrero’s project earlier this year.

The company is most known for Nutella, Ferrero Rocher, Crunch, and Raisinets among others.