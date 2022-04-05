BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Construction is progressing at the Ferrero plant in Bloomington.

According to a Ferrero spokesperson, construction on the chocolate processing facility is “proceeding smoothly.”

Currently, crews have installed and will continue to install the metal structure of the building.

Patrick Hoban CEO of Bloomington-Normal’s EDC said the local construction jobs are an added bonus and so will the full-time employment the plant creates.

“It’s been about a year since we actually broke ground on the project and had the ceremony last year,” Hoban said. “So now to see the actual project going up, it’s always exciting, and yeah we know there’s been supplier issues across the nation, but to see a project going up right now on time is very exciting.”

The Ferrero spokesperson said the plant is on track to open in 2023. Once it’s opened, it will employ an additional 50 to 100 people full-time.

It will be Ferrero’s first chocolate processing facility in the United States.