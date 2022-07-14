CHICAGO (WMBD) — The maker of Crunch bars, Fannie Mae chocolates, and Tic Tac is continuing its investment in the state of Illinois.

Ferrero North America announced Thursday morning they plan to open its new innovation center in downtown Chicago’s Marshall Field and Company Building.

According to a press release, the new 45,000 sq. foot space will house the company’s research and development teams and house employees from Ferrero’s Old Post Office location representing Fannie May, Nutella Café, Keebler, Famous Amos, Mother’s, and other distinctive cookie brands in the Ferrero portfolio.

This announcement comes a month after Ferrero announced plans of expanding its Bloomington facility by an additional 169,000 sq. feet, in addition to the chocolate processing facility of 70,000 sq. feet the company broke ground on in 2021.

The new innovation center in Chicago is projected to employ 170 workers.

The move will take place over two phases, with all current Ferrero Chicago employees moving to a temporary office space while construction is completed on the final space. The final office at the Marshall Field & Co. building is set be complete by Spring of 2023.