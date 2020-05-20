Ferrero’s given the OK to expand; plans to bring 50 jobs to McLean County

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) Ferrero’s Candy Plant in Bloomington has been given its final green to light to expand, after the McLean County Board voted in favor of expanding the Bloomington-Normal enterprise zone Tuesday.

The company is planning a $70 million project that would bring as many as 50 jobs to the area. It needed the green light from the Bloomington, Normal and Gibson City Councils as well as the McLean and Ford County Boards.

By approving the company will also receive several tax incentives, including a sales tax break on building materials.

It is not clear at this time when construction will begin.