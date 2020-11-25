Festival of Lights annual Shop and Stroll and Enchanted Forest Tree Lighting to be held Dec. 5

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — East Peoria Festival of Lights announced that the annual Folepi’s Gifts Galore Shop and Stroll and Enchanted Forest Tree Lighting will be held Dec. 5.

The 36th annual Shop and Stroll will take place in East Peoria’s Historic Four Corners district from Noon until 3 p.m. Participating businesses will be selling handcrafted items, furniture, jewelry, gift items, baked goods, and more.

Those in attendance will be able to get free balloon art and free horse-drawn carriage rides. Those who spend over $25 will be eligible to get a free admission coupon for Folepi’s Winter Wonderland drive-through display.

Parking for the event will be available at the First United Methodist Church and in a City of East Peoria public parking lot.

Participating businesses will include Becks Florist, Vintique, The Pickers Daughter, Emerald Tea Room & Gifts, Little Grocery, Finders Keepers, and more.

The East Peoria Historical Society will also be holding a drive-through Chicken Noodle Dinner Fundraiser during the event.

The Folepi’s Enchanted Forest tree lighting will take place outside the East Peoria Civic Plaza from 5:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

The Caterpillar Employees’ Mixed Chorus will perform songs during the event, followed by the lighting of the 35-foot-tall Christmas tree.

After the tree lighting evening, Folepi’s Enchanted Forest will be open from 5 until 9 p.m. nightly through Dec. 31. Admission to the Enchanted Forrest is free.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Santa will not be attending the events.

More information can be found on the City of East Peoria’s website.