Festival of Lights in East Peoria still happening Saturday despite pandemic

EAST PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) — The Festival of Lights in East Peoria is still happening this weekend.

The decades-old traditional parade will start at the festival building, then work its way down Washington Street.

Organizer Doug Mccarty said he expects a big turnout this year despite the ongoing pandemic.

“I would say that it’s gonna be bigger, just because people have been looking for things to do. We had a couple different events throughout the summer and crowds were bigger than we normally expected. So, if the rain holds off, I expect some pretty good crowds,” he said.

On Saturday, the parade starts at 5:45 pm with roads closing just before that at 5:15 pm.

Here is a link with the expected road closures associated with the parade.

For those who wish to stay home, the parade will be live-streamed on both the WMBD Facebook and East Peoria Festival of Lights pages.