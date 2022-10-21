EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — When the East Peoria Festival of Lights opens next month, it will be under new leadership.

East Peoria’s new Director of Tourism and Special Events Kory Brown will begin chairing the Festival of Lights this year. Doug McCarty, who oversaw the Festival of Lights for the past eight years, has transitioned from working for the city into private sector employment.

Brown grew up going to the light displays with his family, and has assisted with parts of the festival throughout his five-year employment with the city.

“I’m excited to take on this challenge and looking forward to the festival’s 38th year,” Brown said. “Throughout Doug’s time, so many upgrades have been made to the Festival of Lights and he has left us in a great spot to make the festival successful for years to come.”

Brown is the fourth person to chair the festival in its 38 years.

The East Peoria Festival of Lights begins Nov. 19 with the Parade of Lights. The Folepi’s Winter Wonderland drive-through display opens Nov. 24 and will be open nightly through Jan. 2, and there are festival events in November and December. Learn more at the City of East Peoria’s website.