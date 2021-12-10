Festival of Lights warns of possible early closure Friday due to possible severe weather

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The East Peoria Festival of lights warns of possible early closure Friday.

According to a post on the East Peoria Festival of Lights Facebook page, while they currently plan to have the display open from 5-11 p.m., they might close early if severe weather and storms cause a lack of attendance.

The post stated that heavy rain could also affect the performance of some lighted displays.

Anyone who wants to follow the updates can follow the East Peoria Festival of lights on their website, Twitter, or Facebook.