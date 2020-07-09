Fewer reports of heart attacks and strokes during the pandemic raises concerns among health experts

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — The American Heart Association (AHA) said heart disease is the number one killer worldwide.

But leaders said during the pandemic, fewer people have reported to the hospital with symptoms of heart attacks or strokes.

The AHA said heart disease and stroke survivors are high-risk for COVID-19. Reported heart disease illnesses may be down right now, but leaders at the AHA says heart attacks and strokes are still happening.

They said low report numbers likely means people are avoiding getting help during the pandemic. In response, leaders are encouraging people with symptoms to continue to seek treatment.

They said hospitals are following protocols to keep patients safe and surfaces clean.

The AHA said a fast response and knowing what to do can make a difference during a heart attack or stroke.

Warning signs for a heart attack are signs of chest pain, shortness of breath, and nausea, but women may not experience chest pain.

Julie Lay, communications director for the AHA, said on average, more than 350,000 heart attacks happen outside of a hospital each year.

“70 percent of those are actually at home, so the most likely person that would be able to save you in a heart attack situation would be people that live with you,” Lay said.

Doing CPR can keep blood circulating while waiting for an ambulance to arrive.

A quick response can also be life saving.

“It is absolutely critical, especially in heart attacks and strokes,” Lay said. “Strokes especially, seconds lost are brain cells lost. It’s really the faster you can get to the hospital, or really it’s also important to seek 911 and call an ambulance.”

Warning signs for a stroke are face drooping, arm weakness, and difficulty talking.

With either stroke or heart attack symptoms, experts recommend calling 911 or going to the hospital immediately.

