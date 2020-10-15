Fieldcrest school district using $34.5 million in bonds for school improvements

TOLUCA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Fieldcrest School Board is addressing public concern after announcing its plan to use $34.5 million in bonds to pay for school improvements.

The board held a public hearing during its Wednesday’s night meeting.

MyKin Bernardi, school board president, said the nearly $35 million dollar figure is just a cap and is not the final amount.

She said the money will be used to improve the district’s high school in Minonk and middle school in Wenona. Bernardi said the board intends to sell $21 million school fire prevention and safety bonds and $14.5 million general obligation school bonds.

“We have put band-aids and fixes on the buildings for several years now and it seems like putting money on band-aids for these older buildings just doesn’t seem right and plus they’re not up to code,” Bernardi said.

She said improvement plans include ceiling and locker replacements, roof repairs, bathroom upgrades, cafeteria renovations, classroom and office relocations, addressing sewage problems and adding fire protection services.

“Our health, life, safety numbers are very large,” Bernardi said. “It’s been led to believe that for a long time the maintenance probably wasn’t done quite like it should have been and so that’s put us in the situation that we’re in, the buildings are both old.”

Bernardi said holding off on these repairs will only make the situation worse and will cost more money down the line.

Kimberly Schmitt has two children attending Fieldcrest high School. She said she understands the need for improvements to the schools but she went to Wednesday’s meeting to find how the upgrades are affecting tax payers.

“Basically it just comes down to taxes,” Schmitt said. “Everybody’s worried about how much their taxes are going to go up because honestly we’re paying quite a bit than a lot of other places.”

Superintendent Dr. Kari Rockwell said the area has one new confirmed wind farm and is expecting at least three more that will generate revenue to help pay for the bonds. She said the board is using the projected revenue from the wind farms to estimate how much money will have to come out of tax payers’ pockets.

“We’d be looking at approximately $26-$27 on every one hundred thousand,” Rockwell said.

Bernardi said the new plan to get the schools up to code with health, life and safety issues stemmed from a 2018 failed referendum to build a new high school in Minonk and to have a hybrid building and build off of the middle school in Wenona.

She said school board will discuss the improvement plans further during its upcoming meetings which will include talk on a maintenance plan.

Rockwell said work on the schools is expected to start next year.

