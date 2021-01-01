Fieldhouse Peoria closing for 1 month

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Fieldhouse Peoria will be closing its doors for one month after service on Saturday, Jan. 3.

On the company Facebook page, the restaurant announced it would re-open its doors on Feb. 2.

“To make sure we can keep serving you the best we can, The Fieldhouse is taking a little break from Jan. 3 to Feb. 2. Once we are back in February, we hope we’re able to serve you safe and warm indoors,” the post read.