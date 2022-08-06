PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria firefighters and paramedics were required to use the Jaws of Life to extricate a passenger in a fiery 3-car crash late Saturday morning.

Emergency responders were called to the crash just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Knoxville and Maywood. One driver was trapped in their vehicle and another vehicle was on fire.

First responders on the scene extinguished the fire, while others began extrication of the driver with the Jaws of Life and Cutters.

Paramedics treated patients on the scene, and some patients were transported to a hospital by paramedics and Advanced Medical Transport, while performed advanced life support. The condition of the patients is unknown at this time.

Per the fire department’s report, five motorists were involved in the crash.

Peoria Police Department was on the scene, and they are conducting an investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.