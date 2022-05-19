NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Fifth graders at Glenn Elementary learned science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) through the sport of golf Thursday morning.

Ironwood Golf Course in Normal turned into a learning-living lab Thursday. Two classes of students learned how employees at the golf course use S.T.E.M. education principles in their everyday lives.

Tyler Bain, the Ironwood Golf Course supervisor said the goal was to let kids have fun while learning how important S.T.E.M. education is in the real world.

“All of our golf course equipment, our irrigation, math; math is a huge portion of what I do, I do math every single day of my job so that’s a huge part of it. Obviously, the soil and getting the soil properties correct so grass will grow the way it should,” Bain said.

Students rotated between five stations including;

Station 1 Area of Irregular Shapes (Kids Course)

Station 2 Technology on the Golf Course (Putting Green)

Station 3 Soil and Soil Properties (Patio of Pro Shop)

Station 4 Equipment and Function on the Golf Course (Near Putting Green)

Station 5 Learn How to Swing a Golf Club (Driving Range)

After learning about S.T.E.M. students were treated to a Jimmy John’s lunch.

Bain said this was the first year for the field trip and hopes to make it an annual spring tradition for local elementary school students.