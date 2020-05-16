Fifth reported COVID-19 death in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The fifth death related to COVID-19 in McLean County was reported Saturday afternoon.

The McLean County Health Department spokesperson tells WMBD the person was a man in his 60s.

“We learned of the fifth death late Friday afternoon. This death was related to the LTCF, this person was in the hospital and had other health comorbidities,” said McLean County Health Department spokesperson Dion McNeal.

While there was an additional death reported Friday night, there are no new COVID-19 cases to report on Saturday.