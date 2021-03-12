Fifty local soldiers saying farewell to loved-ones before deployment

BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — Members of the 419th Movement Control Battalion (MCB) are saying their goodbyes to families and friends before heading out to the Middle East.

For the next nine months, these soldiers will be providing logistical support to other deployed units overseas.

Following COVID-19 protocols, a limited amount of family and friends were able to go to the Bartonville Reserve Center Friday afternoon to witness a farewell ceremony for their loved ones before they were sent off.

There were prayers and salutes all around for the men and women of the U.S. Army reserves. SPC. Presslie Gillen, a human resources specialist with the battalion, said this would be her first deployment.

“I’m both nervous and anxious,” Gillen said. “But I’m really excited for the opportunity to be able to deploy, not only with friends but with my combat brothers and sisters in arms.”

Lt. Col. Shannon Virgadamo, battalion commander, said the soldiers would be going in support of “Operation Enduring Freedom Spartan Shield.

“It’s a mix of emotions right now, there’s obviously some excitement,” Virgadamo said. “This is a big mission.”

The battalion had six months of training prepping for nine months overseas. Virgadamo said the team heading out of Bartonville will assume movement control of all transportation assets.

“There’s not a single piece of equipment moving throughout the Middle East that this battalion won’t have a part in,” Virgadamo said.

During Friday’s ceremony, soldiers got their official sendoffs from loved-ones in-person and virtually. They, along with family members, said it’s an exciting mission that’s leading to tough good-byes.

“I’m so proud of her right now,” Alisa Gillen, Presslie Gillen’s mom, said. ” I’ve fought it off and on all day, well basically for a week.”

“I have three young children at home and I know that I’m gonna miss them and my husband,” Virgadamo said. “But this is worth it and I’m proud to call myself a soldier and I’m proud to be here.”

Sgt. Kevin Sallo, a human resources sergeant with the battalion, said he’s both anxious and excited to head out. He said devotion is what keeps him marching.

“It’s really great to be able to get out there and do your job that you came into the military to do,” Sallo said. “We’re protecting the country and supporting the soldiers that are deployed with us.”

“It’s been a lifelong goal of mine to join the military, so it’s amazing to be able to do what I signed up for,” Gillen said.

Soldiers said their units last deployment was in 2015.