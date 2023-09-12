PEORIA, Ill. (WYZZ) — Saturday, September 23rd marks the 7th annual Fight the Fight Against Addiction walk to raise awareness for drug and alcohol addiction. The walk will take place at 1:00 p.m. at the Pavilion Building at the Pekin Lagoon.



For more information, you can contact gofightthefight@gmail.com or visit Fight the Fight Against Addiction on Facebook.



