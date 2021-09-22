Fighting leads to Bloomington freshman’s expulsion, 3 others could face the same consequences

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Recent fights at Bloomington High School have led to a freshman getting expelled from the school.

District 87 superintendent Barry Reilly said the board of education approved to expel a freshman boy who caused fights at BHS last week that injured a school resource officer.

The freshman was expelled for the remainder of this school year and all of the next school year.

“The safety and security of our students and staff is our top priority. The fights that occurred last week at BHS put the safety of some of our students and staff in jeopardy. This is something that we take very seriously,” Reilly said in a statement.

Reilly said expulsion hearings are continuing with the board this week, and three other students involved in the fights could also be expelled.

According to Reilly, students who are expelled from BHS continue their education in the Regional SAVE program through the Regional Office of Education.