PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A high school basketball game at Bradley University ended Wednesday night with fights and a heavy police presence.

Officers were called to the Renaissance Coliseum following the game for a disturbance. Several departments responded to the campus. The Bradley Police Department will lead the investigation.

Officials told WMBD an alleged fight broke out. One ambulance was at the scene.

The situation was cleared by 9:44 p.m.