BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) – Monday, candidates for June’s primary election threw their hat in the ring in McLean County.

County Clerk Kathy Michael said many filers arrived during the early morning hours. She said candidates that arrived before a.m. were eligible for a lottery drawing to determine ballot order.

During the primary, there will be 20 McLean County Board seats up for grabs, as well as the race for McLean County Sheriff, treasurer, and clerk.

Monday, a total of 23 candidates filed for the spring primary election.

Michael said the first day of filing is typically a day where candidates put their political differences aside and get excited about the potential to serve their community.

“This is a fun day when Democrats and Republicans and Libertarians sit down and have coffee together and everybody gets along very well. Because they’re here, they feel good about serving their community. It’s so important and it’s just great to see everybody in a very good mood our first day of filing,” Michael said.

There will also be a lottery for the last position on the ballot. Candidates that file between 4-5 p.m. on Monday, March 14 will be eligible.