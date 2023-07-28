PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — On Thursday, the second Fill the Firetruck was held at Trewyn Park.

The event is a group effort between the Peoria Fire Department, The Afro Firefighters Association, Peoria Firefighters Local 50 and the Peoria Park District.

This year 834 backpacks with school supplies were collected to pass out to Peoria students. That’s more than double of backpacks given away in 2022. The goal for the first year was 50 and 374 backpacks were given out.

“It’s astonishing. Seeing everyone in the department come together to make sure something happens, seeing all the community members and all the companies that came together to be able to donate and give time and volunteer to be able to give away the backpacks to kids and teachers who need it,” said Scott Howard, secretary of The Afro Firefighters Association.

Howard said providing for the students helps teachers who often have to buy supplies with their own money.

“As we know teachers provide the building blocks for the people that we are today. So, one of the main things we wanted to do was to try and help them out by providing for as many students as possible. And then providing for them in turn as well,” he said.

Howard said they were able to fill three firetrucks and hopes to fill more in the future.