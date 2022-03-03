BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — In 2018, there were 11 homicides and two mass shootings in McLean County. Last week, the final guilty verdict was delivered, and local agencies are celebrating the close of all 13 cases.

According to a joint press release, the guilty verdict in the Oak Street homicide delivered last week was the last of 11 homicides and two mass shootings cases that occurred in 2018.

Agencies included the Bloomington Police Department, Normal Police Department, McLean County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State University Police Department, and the McLean County States Attorneys’ office.

“The Bloomington Police Department is sincerely grateful for the collaborative efforts of the McLean County State’s Attorney’s Office and their resolve in the pursuit of justice for the victims and their families! Prosecutorial diligence is evident and a difference-maker in the safety of the Bloomington-Normal community,” Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington said.

The press release also thanked the public for their assistance in helping with the investigations.

Local law enforcement hopes to work with community partners to ensure that they never experience a wave of violence like what happened in 2018 again.