MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The man accused of a Bloomington murder had his final pre-trial hearing on Thursday. Michael Bakana has six felony counts against him, including first-degree murder and aggravated battery.

Bakana is accused of killing 22-year-old Mariah Petracca outside Daddios, a bar in Downtown Bloomington.

The defense filed two motions on Thursday, requesting personal belongings like clothing and a bank card as well as an exoneration of bond funds. The judge agreed to release the bank card and $50,000 of Bakana’s bond to pay for his legal fees.

A final hearing for pending motions is set for April 14. Bakana’s trial begins May 8.

