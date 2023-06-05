PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria County Treasurer Nicole Bjerke is reminding all Peoria County taxpayers that the first installment of real estate taxes is due sooner rather than later.

According to a Peoria County press release, real estate taxes are due June 6 and can be paid at most county banks, by mail, by phone, or online.

In-person payments are also accepted at the Treasurer’s Office which is open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Payments by mail must be postmarked on or before June 6. Any payments postmarked afterward are subject to a penalty charge.

Duplicate tax bills can be found online here.

Questions regarding the payment of taxes should be directed to the Peoria County Treasurer’s office at (309) 672-6065, option 5.