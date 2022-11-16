NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Developers have presented final plans for further development in Uptown Normal.

Earlier this year, the Town of Normal received nearly 1,000 responses to a survey asking people what Uptown South should look like.

After collecting the results, the town and its developer, Farr Associates, presented a finalized plan trying to incorporate building developments with green space.

Planning to beautify Uptown South in Normal continues. Now after Tuesday night, staff have a finalized plan for the area.

“The final version of the plan shows a mixture of uses, it is predominantly residential,” said town planner Mercy Davison.

Most of the buildings will be apartments or some sort of multifamily living space on top, with an option for the first floor of each to be leased out to businesses.

“This area presents a perfect opportunity for that given its proximity to transit, to the trail, to the university. It’s really a great spot to house quite a few people,” Davison said.

Town planner Mercy Davison said the area will also have green spaces, parking and a place for entertainment.

“It is a concept plan, so it would be refined over time and would respond to the market demands of the future, whether that’s the near term or the longer term,” Davison said.

“To the extent that we’ve seen that the circle has provided, this will expand upon that place-making concept and give yet more space for people to gather, walk their dogs,” said councilmember Kathleen Lorenz.

The development will be tied to the rest of uptown across the tracks with the $24 million underpass project.

Lorenz said once complete, it will expand the footprint of uptown.

“Small communities, mid-sized communities like ours really do thrive when you invest in place making and so this is an enhancement of our place making,” Lorenz said.

Staff hopes to present the final version of this plan to the council sometime early next year.