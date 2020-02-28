Financial experts say not to let coronavirus ‘fear’ influence stock market decisions

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — The world’s stock market has taken another hit this week as news about the spreading coronavirus continues.

Financial experts said with the continuing fall of the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500, the market could be heading towards one of the lowest weeks it’s seen since 2008.

Phil Cooper, president and CEO of Kingdom Purposes Financial Planning, said the market’s current decline is a mere fearful reaction.

“The companies of the world are fearful that the world’s economy is going to slow due to the coronavirus,” Cooper said. “So everything is fear-based selling, it’s sort of a panic situation.”

This is a situation that Cooper said can cause people to think with their emotions instead of logically. He said this is a mistake many investors make when the stock market starts to look bleak.

“There are two things that drive the market, greed and fear,” Cooper said. “It’s emotion and so when things are really good we want to buy in and when things are really bad we get fearful and want to sell out and that’s the exact opposite of what we’re supposed to do.”

Cooper said in situations like this, it’s best to hire a financial advisor to look at your portfolio logically, separate from emotion to let you know if your current or future investments are at risk.

“Hiring a professional could be a huge benefit because they’re able to step outside of that emotional connection and see if you have a good financial plan that can weather this storm,” Cooper said.

He also said although the coronavirus has caused a major effect on China’s economy and is even causing the supply chain to move out of its country, he said, in the long run, the U.S. economy will be fine as it has a lot of room to run strong.

“I don’t think this is longterm, this is short term,” Cooper said. ” The coronavirus will eventually be contained, either eliminated or contained, and peace will be restored.”