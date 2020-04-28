Finding creative ways to reach students remotely

COLFAX, Ill. (WMBD) — Central Illinois educators have been dealt a challenging set of cards this semester. When the stay-at-home order hit, school districts had little more than a week to prepare to teach thousands of students from behind a screen. But many have taken a tough situation and used the time to find fun ways to keep your student entertained.

The Ridgeway School District is offering grab-and-go meals for students who do not have the means, but everyone knows it’s best to grab a bite while listening to a catchy song… I think.

Principal Ben Hutley and the Ridgeway Elementary staff have made 6 videos for students telling them about the food they can pick up, in a funny way.

“My secretary came to me and said hey Ben I need you to learn the lyrics to this song,” said Hutley. “The message is, lets spread some enjoyment during this time when its really kind of been hard on our kids and hard on our parents.”

He says it started with one song but after seeing how much parents and students were engaging they decided to more. According to him and his staff it’s a way of making parents job a lot easier during this time, or harder, depending on how you like the songs.

In Bloomington, the Bloomington High School art show was in jeopardy of being cancelled due to the stay-at-home order, that is until art teacher Monica Estabrook had an idea.

“We typically had the art show in the student center for the past 29 years,” said Estabrook. “Since the building is shutdown, we went ahead and decided, what we could do, is have the submit it through a google form. Then, what I am going to do is take each file, and post it on a website and make it viewable on May 7th.”

Estabrook says because it’s virtual she’s opened it up to music, creative writing and video art.