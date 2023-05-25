UPDATE (5:02) — The roads have been reopened, according to the Peoria Emergency Communications Center.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A fire at an abandoned house near Swan Lake cemetery has shut down traffic on War Memorial Drive just south of Illinois Route 6, snarling traffic.

Members of the Peoria Fire and Police departments have closed traffic north of North Cheshire Drive.

Also on the scene were paramedics from Advanced Medical Transport.

WMBD has a reporter at the scene. This story will be updated when more news is available.