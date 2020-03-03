Breaking News
Three dead after plane crash near Lincoln, I-55 southbound reopens
Live Now
Live Blog: Super Tuesday updates and results

Fire at Allied Steel scrapyard causes traffic diversion

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An afternoon fire at the Allied Steel scrapyard on W Clark St in Peoria is causing traffic to be diverted.

A spokesperson for the City of Peoria said traffic is being diverted from the 4600 block of Adams St in both directions.

According to the Peoria Fire Department, the fire was caused by a car shredder and that it frequently happens when there is gasoline left in the cars when they are being shredded. The fire department did say it is currently unknown if there are any injuries.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Top Videos

Limestone students raise money for EasterSeals 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Limestone students raise money for EasterSeals 2020"

Local school districts prepare against potential coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local school districts prepare against potential coronavirus outbreak"

helping Nashville & severe weather preparedness week

Thumbnail for the video titled "helping Nashville & severe weather preparedness week"

Ron Pate talks about Mutual Assistance Program through Ameren Illinois

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ron Pate talks about Mutual Assistance Program through Ameren Illinois"

Tazewell County Election Security

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tazewell County Election Security"

Lincoln Plane Crash Live Shot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lincoln Plane Crash Live Shot"
More Local News

Latest Local News

More Local News