Fire at Allied Steel scrapyard causes traffic diversion

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An afternoon fire at the Allied Steel scrapyard on W Clark St in Peoria is causing traffic to be diverted.

A spokesperson for the City of Peoria said traffic is being diverted from the 4600 block of Adams St in both directions.

According to the Peoria Fire Department, the fire was caused by a car shredder and that it frequently happens when there is gasoline left in the cars when they are being shredded. The fire department did say it is currently unknown if there are any injuries.

This story will be updated.