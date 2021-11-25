Fire at Ashers Bar and Grill closes downtown area to traffic in Farmington

FARMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — For the second time this week, firefighters are at an active scene in downtown Farmington, this time, for a different bar than the one that caught fire on Monday.

The fire started at Ashers Bar and Grille near the corner of Main Street and Fort Street in Farmington.

According to a public safety alert posted by the Fulton County ESDA, no traffic is allowed near the intersection and residents are asked to avoid the area.

This fire is a block down from Monday night’s fire at Whiskey Dixie’s Bar and Grill.

The Fulton County Police have no comment on this fire at this time.

This story will be updated.