Emergency crews are responding to a Fire at Bernie’s Automotive Repair Center in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD) — Firefighters responded to a large fire at Bernie’s Automotive Repair Center in Pontiac Wednesday, March 3.

The Pontiac Fire Captain Andrew Hoeniges said they received the call for the fire around 6:51 p.m.

The city has closed Ladd St. between Washington and Reynolds due to the fire. Emergency crews are advising everyone to avoid the area and are warning that there is a danger of inhalation hazards and explosion hazards.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

