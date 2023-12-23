BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Fire Department responded to the Danbury Court Apartments at approximately 6:50 a.m. Saturday on a report of a fire at one of the apartments.

The call came from a woman who said her apartment was on fire and she had fallen while outside, said public information officer Frank Friend. Responders found the woman on the ground upon arrival and sent her to a local hospital to treat her minor injuries.

Friend said crews were able to locate the fire in the living room area and contain it before it spread throughout the rest of the apartment. There were no others in the home and no other injuries were reported.

The home suffered smoke and water damage estimated at $25,000. The cause of the fire was deemed accidental.

The apartment was home to two adults and a child. The complex is working with the residents to provide alternate housing.

Friend would like to remind the community to have a fire extinguisher on hand at the home as well as to check smoke alarms monthly and change batteries twice a year.