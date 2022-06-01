PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A fire in the basement of the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel caused $20,000 in damage Wednesday.

At about 3:15 p.m., firefighters arrived to find a dryer full of linens on fire in the basement of the downtown Peoria building. Due to the smoke causing a lack of visibility, firefighters used a thermal imaging camera to pinpoint where the fire was.

Once the fire was put out and the building ventilated, all guests and employees were able to return.

The smoke and water damage were contained to the basement. The hotel is now operating as normal.

A fire investigator determined the cause to be unintentional.