PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A vacant house fire late Monday night in South Peoria was deemed arson, according to the city’s fire department.

According to the department, the fire was called in just after 11 p.m. and firefighters saw heavy smoke coming out of the 1 1/2-story building when they arrived at 1822 S Livingston St.

A search of the house revealed no one was inside and the fire was extinguished a short time after they arrived. The house suffered major fire damage to the first and second floors with smoke and water damage throughout.

A fire investigator and a dog trained to detect fire-making materials went to the house and after a brief investigation, deemed the fire to be arson.

No injuries were reported. Damage is estimated at $25,000.